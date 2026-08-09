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Goal.com
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FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 43-ALG-DRCAFP
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

To play alongside the Senegal player: Algeria's star wanted in La Liga

Transfers
LaLiga
H. Boudaoui
P. Gueye
Algeria
Senegal
Nice
Villarreal
Spain
Algeria
Senegal
Morocco

Villarreal are targeting an Algerian reinforcement as the summer transfer window rolls on.

According to "Foot Mercato", Nice star Hicham Boudaoui has landed on the Spanish club's radar.

The 26-year-old joined Nice in 2019 and has racked up 207 appearances, scoring 14 goals.

Capped 37 times by Algeria, Boudaoui is under contract at Nice until the summer of 2027.

Foot Mercato say Villarreal have moved in recent days to sound out his situation and gauge whether a deal is possible this summer.

The Spaniards reckon Boudaoui has exactly what they need, forming a strong central-midfield partnership with Senegal's Pape Gueye.

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