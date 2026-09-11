They spent a decade as rivals in England. Now Turkish reports claim they could join forces in one of the game's most unlikely alliances, with Pep Guardiola and Mohamed Salah potentially uniting at a single club.

Trabzonspor have opened serious talks with Guardiola over their vacant head coach role, according to Turkish media, an ambitious swing designed to strengthen the club's project after they landed Liverpool legend Salah this summer.

Trabzonspor's board have tabled a staggering 13 million euros a year to lure the Manchester City boss and hand him the reins of their title charge, the Turkish bulletin "Gusholder Haber Bulteni" reports.

The move comes despite Salah's flying start. He has scored four goals and provided an assist in his first three Turkish Super League matches, yet the team crashed out of Europe.

A humiliating 5-0 aggregate defeat to Hungary's Ferencvaros knocked Trabzonspor out of the Europa League qualifying rounds. Club legend Fatih Tekke, then coach, handed in his resignation on the spot.

The board initially rejected that resignation, according to " fourfourtwo ", but a subsequent 2-1 defeat away to newly promoted Amedspor finally saw him leave.

The players responded fast. In the first match after Tekke's exit, Trabzonspor tore visitors Genclerbirligi apart 5-0 at Papara Park, with goals from Paul Onuachu, Ernest Muci, Mohamed Salah and new arrival Francolino Dju.

One goal drives Trabzonspor this season: breaking Galatasaray's grip on the title. The Istanbul giants are chasing a fifth straight crown, an unprecedented feat in Turkish football history, and the board clearly view the Salah-Guardiola pairing as the perfect weapon to stop them.

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