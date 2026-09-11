A rivalry that ran for a full decade in England could become an alliance that shakes Turkey. Turkish reports have dropped a bombshell that would unite former rivals Pep Guardiola and Mohamed Salah in the same team.

Trabzonspor have opened serious talks with Guardiola over their vacant manager's role, according to Turkish media. It's an ambitious swoop to build on the club's project after landing Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah this summer.

The Turkish news bulletin "Gusholder Haber Bulteni" claims Trabzonspor's board have offered the Manchester City manager a staggering 13 million euros a year to lead their charge for the Turkish league title.

Salah himself has hit the ground running, scoring 4 goals and providing one assist in his first 3 matches in the Turkish Super Lig. The team, though, suffered a brutal continental setback.

Trabzonspor crashed out of the Europa League qualifiers with a humiliating 5-0 aggregate defeat to Hungary's Ferencvaros. That result pushed then manager and club legend Fatih Tekke to submit his resignation on the spot.

The board rejected his resignation at first, according to fourfourtwo . But after the following 2-1 defeat away to newly promoted side Amedspor, they let him go for good.

His players responded fast in the first match after his departure. Trabzonspor brushed aside their guests Genclerbirligi with five unanswered goals at the Papara Park stadium, the strikes coming from Paul Onuachu, Ernest Muci, Mohamed Salah and new arrival Francolino Dju.

One target sits in Trabzonspor's sights this season: breaking the stranglehold of Galatasaray, who are chasing a fifth straight title in an unprecedented feat in Turkish league history. The board see the Salah-Guardiola duo as the perfect weapon to pull it off.

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