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The biggest winner under Jürgen Klopp has a message for those who once doubted him.

Derry Scherhant delivered it after his outstanding display against the Netherlands, addressing his former doubters and critics.

In Germany's 5-0 (1-0) win on Monday evening , the SC Freiburg attacker was one of the outstanding performers . A fine solo move put Germany ahead shortly before half-time. The former Hertha player also struck the post twice in his "home game" at the Olympiastadion.

"It’s simply incredible when I think that I’m playing for the national team now. A few years ago, I was told I would never make it as a professional. Some people said: ‘Yes, you’re not good enough, the Regionalliga at best for you.’ It’s simply incredible that I get to stand here now," the 24-year-old said jubilantly after the final whistle.

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For him personally, it was also "satisfying" to see how far he had come and "to have proved it to the people who never believed in me", Scherhant said. "The ones who, when I was young, always tried to put me down to some extent. There were quite a few of them."

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Which clubs did Derry Scherhant start his career at?

Born in Berlin, Scherhant spent much of his youth overlooked by big clubs such as Hertha and Union . He instead tried to make his name at smaller clubs, including SC Charlottenburg, Tennis Borussia Berlin, FC Viktoria 1889 Berlin and Berliner Sport-Club.

"I know what it feels like when you don’t play as a youngster, when you’re overlooked," Scherhant said of his journey at a Germany press conference a few days ago. Scoring at the Olympiastadion in his home city of Berlin, of all places, made him "overjoyed".

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With many pitches closed during the coronavirus period, Scherhant had to fight to get in extra training. "I climbed over the fence every day, dribbled and kept shooting at goal. As difficult as the coronavirus period was for everyone, it helped me enormously as a footballer," he once told Sport Bild. "If the public order office was checking one pitch, we simply moved to the other – the facilities are right next to each other," he told Sports Illustrated.

Scherhant's path took him from Hertha Berlin, where he spent five years, to SC Freiburg in 2025. He quickly became an indispensable first-team regular for Freiburg coach Julian Schuster and, not long afterwards, a Germany international.

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What did Jürgen Klopp say about Derry Scherhant's performance?

After his recent appearances in a Germany shirt, Scherhant is an established Bundesliga player and appears to have secured his national-team place for now. Germany coach Jürgen Klopp had nothing but praise for the 24-year-old after the match against the Netherlands.

"They can both play football, good heavens," Klopp said of Scherhant and his equally outstanding fellow winger Brajan Gruda. "But the work they put in, and the work they had to put in today – it’s immense. And that’s what makes a team in the end. Others can play football too. But ultimately it’s about the passion and effort you put into it," Klopp said, also crediting the impressive duo with a good performance without the ball.