In a move described as the boldest and most controversial in the history of American university sport, former US President Donald Trump is preparing to sign a wide-ranging executive order that will reshape the administrative and regulatory structure of university sport, marking an unprecedented federal intervention in a system that has for decades been governed by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

The new move, which observers see as an attempt to reimpose government control over a massive sports system worth billions of dollars, is raising fears of the politicisation of university sport and its transformation into a battleground between the federal government and educational institutions.

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New regulations threaten university independence

The executive order focuses on overhauling the ‘name, image and likeness’ system, which allowed university athletes to profit from their fame for the first time.

Although this policy granted players long-awaited financial independence, Trump believes that the absence of standardised rules has created chaos in contracts and deals, pledging to impose strict federal standards to end what he described as “financial lawlessness”.

However, critics have warned that this move could constitute direct government interference in university affairs, opening the door to political control over sporting and academic decisions that have until now been entirely independent.

New restrictions on players’ freedom

The proposal also includes the reinstatement of a ‘one-time transfer’ policy, whereby a player is allowed to transfer between universities once freely, but is forced to sit out for a full year should they transfer a second time.

Supporters of the decision believe it will limit “competitive chaos”, whilst opponents see it as a rollback of players’ freedom and a return to restrictive policies that are a thing of the past.

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Reforms affecting funding and eligibility

The executive order’s impact extends to financial and regulatory aspects, with Trump proposing to link federal funding and university grants to the extent to which institutions comply with the NCAA’s new policies.

This means that universities which refuse to implement these rules may face cuts in financial support, threatening the stability of their sports departments and leaving them facing a genuine funding crisis.

The proposal also includes a new eligibility system known as ‘5-for-5’, which gives players five years to complete five seasons of play, in an attempt to standardise participation schedules following the changes imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

With this decision, Trump is not merely redrawing the boundaries of university sport, but redefining the relationship between the state and sport in the United States, in a move that could change the face of university competition forever.

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