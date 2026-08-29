Despite Leverkusen's shortage of options, the new coach still isn't counting on the experienced midfielder. Neither the sale of Exequiel Palacios to Premier League club Ipswich Town nor the metabolic illness suffered by 17-year-old talent Kennet Eichhorn has prompted Martínez to rethink his stance on the 31-year-old defensive all-rounder.

Speaking bluntly at his press conference, the head coach laid out the situation in clear terms: "Honestly, I don't talk to him. The assessment is the same at this point in time. He was injured and did not play last week." Recent changes to the squad have not brought the two any closer.

Martínez did add, however: "Of course the situation is not identical after Palacios's departure. But I can't change my attitude if I haven't spoken to Robert yet. If something changes, I will speak to him. We will see what happens in the transfer market and in the coming days. When everything is clear, I will speak to all the players."

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Which club are interested in Robert Andrich?

The Bayer hierarchy have reportedly already told the midfielder he should move on. According to recent Sky reports, RB Leipzig could be one possible destination.

At Leipzig, new coach Martin Demichelis has identified a need in central midfield. However, the report says there has so far been "no direct approach" from the Saxony club. With the Werkself unlikely to stand in the veteran's way if a suitable offer arrives, plenty could still happen in the final days of the summer transfer window.

For the 31-year-old, it would mark the latest step in a sharp decline. After Andrich took over the armband at the Rhineland club following the departure of title-winning captain Lukas Hradecky, Martinez quickly took it off him again. The Spaniard had already made his position clear before that: "At the moment, that is indeed the case, that in this position in midfield he is initially taking on more of a supporting role. He deserves to know that."

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Robert Andrich joined Leverkusen from Union Berlin in 2021

The physically strong ball-winner has also lost the regular place he once held in the Germany side. At the home European Championship in 2024, Andrich still played under Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann as the holding player alongside Toni Kroos.

Last season Leverkusen used him mainly as a centre-back in a back three, where he made some serious mistakes. Nagelsmann then left him out of the squad for the subsequent World Cup.

Born in Potsdam, he joined Bayer from Union Berlin in the summer of 2021. Across his professional career, he has made 197 Bundesliga appearances, scoring 20 goals and providing 13 assists. Since his debut in November 2023, he has won 19 caps for Germany.