Manchester City have turned the transfer market on its head. In an unexpected move, they have decided to lower their financial demands to part with Spanish star Rodri, handing Real Madrid the green light to seal the signing of the season.

Reliable Spanish journalist Sergio Valentin revealed the reasons behind the shift. With the 30-year-old entering the final year of his contract and flatly refusing to renew as he chases a new challenge, City's management changed tack and agreed to sell for less than expected rather than risk losing him for free.

Writing on his official account on X, Valentin explained that City had been expected to ask for more than 100 million euros. Instead they stunned everyone by requesting just 80 million euros for the Ballon d'Or-winning midfielder.

Real Madrid had been planning to offer 60 million euros, and Valentin confirmed they see this reduction as a real glimmer of hope. The deal is expected to close at a midpoint between the two figures, especially now that Rodri has made up his mind and views a move to the Santiago Bernabeu as a dream he wants to fulfil this summer.

Optimism is running high among Real Madrid officials after this breakthrough. They regard Rodri as a historic addition to their midfield in the period ahead.