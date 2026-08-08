The first round of the new Eredivisie season produced an immediate shock. NEC lost 1-2 to Telstar at the Goffertstadion and need to respond fast, with the return leg of their Champions League qualifier against Olympiakos coming up in three days.

Inside the opening minute, Patrick Brouwer fired Telstar ahead. Midway through the first half, the same player then set up Rui Mendes for 0-2. Kaj Sierhuis pulled one back late on, but NEC could not find an equaliser.

For the Nijmegen side, the defeat comes as a surprise in part because they earned a respectable 0-0 draw away to Olympiakos earlier this week. Tuesday brings the return, so they do not have long to dwell on this one.

"This one hits very hard," captain Tjaronn Chery told ESPN. "After last week, when you played well in Europe, you throw the game away here just like that. We were absolutely not ourselves. In the first minute we conceded the 0-1. We were all standing there asleep. Then you're playing against yourself."

"After 15 minutes you go 0-2 down and then it becomes very difficult. In the second half only we had the ball, but we created few chances. How is that possible? That's difficult to say. It just didn't come off. On Tuesday we've got another important game."

Chery coming off in the 64th minute stood out, especially as the 38-year-old veteran was NEC's creative hub last season. "You'll have to ask the coach that," the Surinamese said, at first giving little away about how he felt over the substitution.

"But I'm ready anyway," Chery continued, before confirming he could have carried on. "Yes, of course. In the end we should have won here, we were simply obliged to. If you start like that, you don't deserve to win. We have to put our heads together and go full throttle towards Tuesday," he concluded.