Tjark Ernst kept a third straight clean sheet for Feyenoord on Saturday night. After earlier wins over PEC Zwolle (0-7) and FC Utrecht (5-0), they shut out AZ as well in a 2-0 victory. Afterwards, the German goalkeeper spoke to ESPN.

"It feels good," said Ernst about his latest clean sheet. "Not only for me, but for the whole team. We have defended well in the last three matches, really as a team."

"Today we also defended the crosses well. We knew today's opponents were very good, so that's why I'm very happy that we didn't concede any goals today."

Just before half-time, AZ seemed to have won a penalty when Ernst appeared to bring down Mexx Meerdink. However, referee Danny Makkelie was called to the screen by the VAR and overturned his decision after reviewing the footage: no penalty.

"I didn't feel that I touched him," said Ernst about Meerdink. "That's also what I immediately said to the referee. After the match I spoke briefly to the referee, and then he said that there may have been slight contact, but that it was not enough for a penalty. You can also see where the ball is going: out of play. It is not going in the direction of the goal."

"I can now see that my foot moves a little. But the referee said that, in his view, it was not enough for a penalty. Also because the ball was going out, and because the contact was very slight. But at the time itself I felt nothing."

"I'm absolutely happy that no penalty was given. But I also think it was the right decision," Ernst concluded.