Tite: Vinicius deserves Brazil call-up

The manager praised potential the debutant ahead of international friendlies against Panama and the Czech Republic in March

head coach Tite said Vinicius Junior deserves his international call-up as he hailed the teenage sensation.

Vinicius has been called into Brazil's senior squad for the first time, ahead of friendlies against on March 23 before facing the three days later on March 26.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a stellar debut campaign at European champions Madrid, where he has established himself as a key member following his €45million switch from Flamengo.

Vinicius has scored four goals in all competitions for Madrid this season and Tite told reporters: "I'm open to the emergence of new talent and to encourage them.

"If they are prepared to fight to be in excellent teams, technically and emotionally.

"This has led to him [Vinicius] being called up. He's had around 30... 26 matches, and that's remarkable, the performances he's giving.

Um dia que vou lembrar pra sempre. Quase dois anos de profissional e no jogo de ontem chegando aos 100 jogos com apenas 18 anos! Hoje, fui convocado pra SELEÇÃO BRASILEIRA onde vou representar o meu país pela primeira vez. Confesso que fico feliz, mas surpreso... pic.twitter.com/BIKVSOXNwu — Vinicius Jr (@vini11Oficial) February 28, 2019

"This analysis is quantitative but also qualitative. But quantity gives us the information. Players who have such potential and who are showing it, are called up.

"Even though we'll have little time to train, I want to give him the opportunity of growing and improving. This is confirmation [of his talent] and the evolution of it."

Vinicius and Real Madrid have plenty to be concerned with ahead of that, though, as the club pushes on in two competitions.

Despite a lopsided defeat to rivals , Real Madrid remain in the race ahead of this weekend's Clasico.

Article continues below

Through 25 matches, Real Madrid sig nine points back of the league leaders while sit second with two more points than their Madrid rivals.

Real are also still fighting in the , where they look to overcome on March 5 after securing a 2-1 advantage in the opening leg.