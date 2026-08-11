Time running out and nerves on edge: video sums up the state of Spain's players in the final minutes at the World Cup

In a few days, Spain will celebrate a month since being crowned world champions, following their win over Argentina (1-0) in New York with a goal scored by Ferran Torres in the 106th minute, for the first time since 2010.

Spain posted a video across their social media accounts summarising the final minutes of the 2026 World Cup final.

The caption read: "Time is running out. Nerves are on edge. The players are in a state of panic on the substitutes' bench. Fabián is on the verge of a heart attack. Three minutes, two minutes, just one minute to become... world champions. If you only watch one video today, let it be this one."

Aymeric Laporte, Rodri Hernández and Fabián Ruiz feature in the footage, visibly tense and constantly burying their faces in their hands, unable to bear it any longer.

Spain began their World Cup campaign with a goalless draw against Cape Verde. Then came victories over Saudi Arabia (4-0) and Uruguay (1-0). In the knockout rounds they got past Austria (3-0), Portugal (1-0), Belgium (2-1) and France (2-0).



