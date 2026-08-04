Tijjani Reijnders could leave Manchester City after just one season. Transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Nottingham Forest are showing serious interest in the Netherlands international.

Reijnders joined from AC Milan last summer for €55 million after establishing himself as one of the undisputed stars there. The Zwolle-born midfielder also made a strong start in Manchester, but gradually found himself on the bench.

The 28-year-old is under contract at the Etihad Stadium until mid-2030, where Enzo Maresca succeeded club legend Pep Guardiola this summer.

How highly Maresca rates Reijnders remains unclear. Nottingham are certainly interested, though, and have put him on their shortlist.

Forest would have to spend big on Reijnders, however, who according to The Daily Mail would cost €64 million. That would allow City to make a small profit on the former AZ player, who had previously also been linked with Newcastle United and Atlético Madrid.

Last season, Reijnders played a total of 2,810 minutes for City. He scored seven goals in that time, five of them in the Premier League, and also provided eight assists.

Nottingham have already signed a central midfielder in Xaver Schlager of RB Leipzig on a free transfer. Meanwhile, star player Elliot Anderson left for Man City for no less than €135 million.