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Bayern Munich face a difficult decision over the future of Jamal Musiala, with the Premier League's biggest clubs increasingly interested in signing the player.

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Uli Hoeness, the Bavarian club's honorary president, set the ball rolling when he raised concerns about Musiala's physical condition and questioned whether the club could keep paying his wages.

The club have since tried to distance themselves from those comments. Their focus, they insist, is on helping the 23-year-old regain full fitness in the coming weeks.

Football Insider carried comments from Mick Brown, Manchester United's former chief scout. He warned that Bayern Munich must handle Musiala's condition with care and not rush him back into action.

It was also stressed that the Bavarian club must respect the player, since public discussion of his condition and his future at the club helps no one.

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According to Football Insider, Bayern Munich are increasingly likely to sell Jamal Musiala at the end of the current season as the club weigh up his future.

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The attacking midfielder has a release clause in his contract that comes into effect at the end of the season. The club's doubts over his future could open the door for English clubs to move for him.

For now, though, the focus should be on Musiala's recovery rather than speculation about what comes next. He's under contract with Bayern Munich until 2030.

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Brown told Football Insider: "Bayern Munich find themselves in an extremely difficult position with Jamal Musiala. When any player has health problems, questions like these get raised about how his situation should be handled and whether he will be able to carry on playing football."

He continued: "Ultimately, the decision will be down to the player and the club's doctors. If they conclude that he is able to keep playing, then he will carry on. It is not up to the club alone."

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He added: "I think the comments made by Bayern Munich's president were probably ill-advised, but we have seen cases like this before, when terminating contracts comes into the conversation."

And he stressed: "If a decision is made to let him leave Bayern Munich, I'm sure Premier League clubs would be interested in signing him, and Manchester United are definitely interested in him, but that is not the main issue right now."

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Brown is right. There would be no shortage of Premier League interest if Bayern Munich let Musiala leave at any point in the near future.

English football sees the German midfielder as one of the talents it lost. He represented Chelsea and England's youth teams before moving to Munich and choosing to play for Germany.

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Liverpool and Arsenal would also be ready to consider a move for Musiala in the upcoming summer transfer window, Football Insider revealed, provided he can first prove he has regained his fitness.

Recent reports in Germany indicated that the attacking midfielder's release clause can be triggered next summer, prompting English clubs to monitor his situation closely.

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Signing Musiala would be expensive, sources say. But the interested clubs first need to be sure he can return to playing regularly and consistently at the highest level.