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Spain entered the final day of the election campaign ahead of next Sunday's vote, with socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez trying to defy opinion polls that favour the right-wing People's Party.

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The result won't just matter politically. It could also spill over into football, and specifically the staging of the 2030 World Cup.

Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the People's Party candidate for prime minister, has spent several weeks insisting that Spain, co-hosts of the next World Cup alongside Portugal and Morocco, would have no choice but to pull out of the hosting bid if they aren't awarded the final.

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Appearing on the television show "El Chiringuito" earlier in November, the People's Party leader said the final should be held "where it is fair, where it is appropriate and where it is beyond dispute: in Spain".

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Asked whether, as head of government, he would back Spain pulling out of the tournament if Morocco landed the final, Feijóo didn't hesitate: "Yes. The answer is yes."

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He went further on his X account: "Restoring pride in our country also means not letting anyone walk all over us... The world's leading football power is not to be humiliated."

Madrid mayor José Luis Martínez-Almeida has taken the same line, recently telling the newspaper "Sport": "The final has to be played here. After everything Spanish football has achieved, are they really going to deny us the final?"

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He went on: "World champions in the men's and women's game, at youth level, Olympic champions... We have the best stadiums. It would be an insult if the final were held in Morocco. Of course we would have to reconsider our participation."

For now, the race to host the final remains a straight fight between Spain and Morocco.

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Madrid are banking mainly on Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabéu or Barcelona's Camp Nou. Morocco, meanwhile, are proposing a new state-of-the-art stadium in Benslimane, near Casablanca, with a capacity of around 115,000 spectators.

FIFA have yet to decide. Attention is also turning to the governing body's presidential election, set for 18 March in Morocco, where current president Gianni Infantino faces French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo and former Japan Football Association president Kozo Tashima.

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In September, sources close to the matter told French outlet "RMC Sport" that Infantino enjoys a close relationship with the Moroccan federation.

Some observers think the FIFA president could use his re-election to announce a second World Cup final on African soil, following the 2010 edition in South Africa.

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Nothing is settled yet, though. In September, FIFA moved quickly to tone down comments from Fouzi Lekjaa, president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, after he declared that the 2030 World Cup final would be held in his country "whether some people like it or not".