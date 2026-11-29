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Davy Rigo, technical director of Dutch club Feyenoord, has revealed dramatic details of the negotiations over Algerian Anis Hadj Moussa's proposed move to Al-Ittihad during the last summer transfer window. He said the Saudi club's attempts to push the deal through turned into a crisis, with pressure and personal threats aimed at him because he stood firm in refusing to let the player leave.

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Al-Ittihad had earmarked Hadj Moussa as an option on the right flank after Frenchman Moussa Diaby left for Bayer Leverkusen. They tried to strike a deal with Feyenoord in the final days of the 2026 summer transfer window. Despite an improved offer, the talks went nowhere.

€40 million was not enough!

Rigo looked back on those negotiations in comments reported by Dutch outlet "fcupdate.nl". Feyenoord, he explained, received an opening bid of €30 million for the Algerian winger before Al-Ittihad raised it to around €40 million in a bid to win the Dutch club over.

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Feyenoord's technical director said: "At the last moment, a club from Saudi Arabia came in with a huge offer, and we came under pressure from various parties to force us to agree and complete the deal."

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The row went far beyond the fee. Rigo revealed he had faced unprecedented pressure over his stance on the deal, including messages containing threats aimed at members of his family.

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He added: "When you are constantly receiving calls and harassment, and you get messages that even concern your family, it definitely affects you. I never experienced anything like this during my time working in Belgium."

The first instalment sparked the crisis

Feyenoord's refusal wasn't only about keeping one of their key attackers, Rigo explained, though the Dutch club had already closed their own window. How the fee would be paid, and what financial guarantees Al-Ittihad could offer, mattered just as much.

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The Saudi club's first instalment, he pointed out, came to no more than 10% of the total fee. Feyenoord never received the bank guarantees they had requested to secure the rest. So the club's management held firm.

On that point, he said: "Regardless of the fact that you don't want to sell an important player after your transfer window has closed, we did not receive any bank guarantees."

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Without those guarantees, his mind was made up: "That made it easy for me to move on from the matter, and after 48 hours it was all over."

Hadj Moussa staying until 2030

Anis Hadj Moussa stayed at Feyenoord. Al-Ittihad shelved their interest after the talks collapsed at the last moment.

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The 24-year-old Algerian winger is under contract with Feyenoord until the summer of 2030 and has a market value of around €28 million, according to "Transfermarkt". Now that the details of the earlier Saudi approach have come to light, expect his future to remain a talking point.