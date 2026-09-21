Referee Ortiz Arias faces suspension and removal from match duty after taking charge of the Madrid derby between Atlético and Real.

The website "Archivo VAR", which specialises in controversial refereeing cases, reported that Ortiz Arias produced one of those unforgettable performances at the Metropolitano.

It continued: "4 serious errors and two VAR interventions, with two other cases that have not yet been dealt with."

The punishment is already on the table, according to what "Archivo VAR" learned: a ban of no fewer than two rounds.

The first error came when Atlético Madrid's Cristian Romero stamped on Jude Bellingham.

Archivo VAR noted: "Ortiz Arias, in a case of confusion over the identity of the player of the kind we do not see every day, brandished the yellow card in Bellingham's face, even though the offence was committed by the Argentine defender."

VAR intervened and the referee went to the review screen. Here came the debatable point. He corrected the card and brandished the yellow at Romero, and it will be necessary to wait for what the referees' technical committee will say about how VAR dealt with the matter of confusion over the player's identity.

The second error was more glaring, and it permits no discussion or interpretation: Kang-in Lee's challenge on Fede Valverde. He went in with the tip of his boot on the Real Madrid player's ankle, a case that clearly warrants a straight red card.

Just a few metres from the incident, Ortiz Arias brandished nothing, not even the yellow. Here the seriousness of the matter is compounded, because VAR did not intervene either.

None of the excuses stand up. Saying that Real Madrid resumed play quickly changes nothing, for the referee is obliged to stop play, especially as Valverde was protesting about the incident directly in front of him. It is a sending-off that was not awarded across two stages: first by the referee, then by VAR.

The third error at least ended correctly, even if the correction came late: the penalty awarded against Dean Huijsen in favour of Giuliano Simeone.

Once the penalty is awarded in this case, the red card is inseparable from it, because there is no possibility of claiming there was a contest for the ball.

Ortiz Arias brandished only the yellow card, and needed the intervention of VAR and a trip to the review screen in order to send off the centre-back.

A fourth error emerged this morning, after a shot from the stands was published: a penalty in favour of Real Madrid for a handball by Pubill after a shot from Kylian Mbappé, a moment that was not replayed at any point during the match.

Archivo VAR affirmed: "Let us be clear on this point, in fairness: the matter is unfortunate for Ortiz Arias, for although he is not an international referee, he has a fairly respectable career, and this was his big chance, but the problem is that he squandered it because of his own decisions."

It stressed: "He could have put a stop from the outset to the dangerous play that Atlético imposed from the first minute, but he chose not to do so time after time. The match was in his hands and he had the scope to read it, but he read it wrongly on purpose. He got his chance, but he did not make the most of it, and it is difficult for him to get a similar chance again."

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