Vinicius Junior has fallen short again. Real Madrid's Brazilian star slipped to 17th in the 2026 Ballon d'Or rankings ahead of Monday evening's ceremony in London, a second successive year of unfulfilled promise.

Two years ago, he stood among the favourites to win it. An outstanding season had carried Real Madrid to the Champions League title, with Vinicius front and centre.

Many expected the Brazilian to lift the prestigious award, but he lost out to Spaniard Rodri, the former Manchester City and current Barcelona star. Vinicius hit back on his account on the "X" platform: "I'll do it 10 times if I have to, they are not ready."

From that moment, his standing in the race has only dropped. He finished 16th in 2025, then slipped one place further to 17th this year, a sign of how far he has drifted from the player who lit up the world two years ago.

The reaction to 17th place was brutal. Social media turned Vinicius into a punchline, with plenty dredging up his vow to win the award 10 times if necessary. His slide down the rankings underlined just how far he has fallen from the level that made him a leading candidate for the crown in 2024.

His troubles run deeper than individual awards. The Brazilian is enduring a difficult spell at Real Madrid after a modest start to the current season, with his form questioned and his attacking influence fading. That has raised doubts over whether he can reclaim his place in the starting XI.

Rarely has his spot looked so vulnerable. Ivorian Yan Diomande has dazzled of late, seizing every opportunity to deliver eye-catching displays. The challenge facing Vinicius is a real one.



