Thomas Partey’s Atletico Madrid held at home by Valencia
Thomas Partey’s Atletico Madrid failed to gather maximum points in La Liga on Saturday as they were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw with Valencia at Wanda Metropolitano.
Los Rojiblancos headed into the international break with a goalless stalemate at Valladolid. There was an urgent need to close the gap on leaders Barcelona, who had won earlier in the day at Eibar.
⏱ 29' [ 0-0 ] 🔶@Thomaspartey22 shown a yellow card.— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) October 19, 2019
⚽ #AtletiValencia
The hosts took the lead through Diego Costa from the penalty spot, but before then Partey was given a yellow card for a harsh tackle on Maxi Gomez. It was the Ghanaian midfielder’s third booking in the Spanish top-flight this term.
Victory looked likely for Diego Simeone’s side until Dani Parejo equalised eight minutes from time.
Valencia’s Lee Kangin received a straight red card after a VAR review for a dangerous foul on Santiago Arias in the dying minutes of the match, but it did nothing to alter the 1-1 scoreline.
⏱54’ [ 1-0 ] 🔄 @Simeone makes a double change:— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) October 19, 2019
IN ➡️ @renan_lodi
OUT ⬅️ @mariohermoso5
IN ➡️ Lemar
OUT ⬅️ @Thomaspartey22
🔴⚪ #AúpaAtleti
⚽ #AtletiValencia
Partey was substituted in the 54th minute for Thomas Lemar and had 46 touches, 33 passes at an accuracy of 80.5%.
Atletico next face Bayer Leverkusen at home in Group D of the Champions League on Tuesday.