Thomas Partey’s Atletico Madrid ease past Osasuna with 2-0 win

The Ghanaian was ever-present again, with the Spanish capital club making home advantage count

Thomas Partey made his 15th appearance of the season as got the better of Osasuna in a 2-0 win at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday night.

Los Rojiblancos were without a victory in their previous three league matches, drawing two and losing one, which dropped them out of the top four.

This time they got things going with Alvaro Morata and Saul Niguez scoring second-half goals to give them all three points and move them back up to fourth place.

Partey completed 90 minutes of play for the eighth time this term, putting together 35 accurate passes at 74.5%, 63 touches, one shot on target, two successful dribbles from two attempts, one interception, two clearances and three tackles.

