Partey’s Atletico Madrid claim solitary point at Sevilla

Los Rojiblancos have continued their habit of churning out draws in the Spanish top-flight in recent times

Thomas Partey was once again part of the side that failed to win in , drawing again, this time 1-1 against at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Saturday evening.

The Spanish capital club started on the back foot when Franco Vazquez gave Julen Lopetegui’s team the lead in the 28th minute of play.

Partey was then booked for a foul six minutes later.

Atleti had thought they had the equaliser in the 58th minute from a Diego Costa header, but it was ruled out for offside after the VAR review. It eventually clicked for them on the hour mark through Alvaro Morata.

The men in red and white stripes had the chance to take the lead from the penalty spot with 18 minutes left on the clock, but Costa had his effort saved by Tomas Vaclik.

Diego Simeone’s men had some other opportunities to take all three points late on, but the chances went begging.

The result was once again a big blow for Atletico to climb to the top of the table after lost 3-1 at .

It is also the Madrid outfit’s fifth draw in seven league games.

Partey played all through the evening in Seville and put in a good show. He made 56 passes, the most of any Atleti player, of which 47 were accurate at 83.9%. His 75 touches on the ball were also the highest among his teammates.

The 26-year old Ghanaian won three of his aerial duels, nine of 13 ground duels, while also making two clearances, three interceptions and three tackles.

Los Rojibancos will be looking to edge closer to the knockout phase when they travel to the BayArena to tackle on Wednesday.