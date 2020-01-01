Thomas Partey commends Atletico Madrid over Villarreal victory

The Ghanaian midfielder took to social media to applaud Los Rojiblancos for bagging maximum points once again

Thomas Partey has hailed for their "great work" in securing a 3-1 win over in on Sunday.

Los Rojiblancos have struggled for form since the beginning of the year, but have seen fortunes change recently.

They have secured three wins from their last four matches including a 1-0 triumph over in the .

"Great work from the team, we add three important points," Party posted on Instagram.

Indeed, the three points are important as Atleti have now moved up to third place having spent the past weeks outside the top four.

Diego Simeone's men travel to on Sunday to take on bottom-placed club .