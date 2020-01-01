Thomas Partey and Wilfred Ndidi make Fifa 20 Team of the Week Moments

The solid Ghanaian and Nigerian midfielders have earned their place in a select XI oozing with talent

and midfielders Thomas Partey and Wilfred Ndidi have been included the Fifa 20 Team of the Week Moments.

The and internationals have been in superb form for their respective clubs this season, with the Foxes on the cusp of sealing football next season while Los Rojiblancos ended 's European title defence with a 4-2 aggregate victory.

Their physicality is their main strength with Partey scoring 89 points and Ndidi 87.

Defensively, Ndidi is rated 89 and Partey 86, while in dribbling Partey (84) edges Ndidi (79).

In the technical attributes, Partey is ahead of Ndidi in passing, shooting and pace.

The brilliant form of this African duo has drawn interest of some of Europe's top dogs.

Others in the XI include Andy Robertson, Duncan Zapata, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Marquinhos, Iago Aspas, Carlos Vela, Vicente Guaita, Simone Verdi and Benjamin Hubner.