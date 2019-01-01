'This is what dreams are made of' - Man Utd loanee Henderson wins first senior England call-up

The Sheffield United goalkeeper has been called up in place of the injured Tom Heaton

Dean Henderson has been called up to the squad for the first time, replacing the injured Tom Heaton.

The goalkeeper, on loan at from , will join up with Gareth Southgate's squad at St George's Park on Wednesday.

"The decision was taken after Heaton returned to his club for further assessment on an injury sustained during 's win against last weekend," the FA added in a statement.

Henderson will join fellow goalkeepers Jordan Pickford and Nick Pope in the squad.

"This is what dreams are made of... it's a dream come true to receive my first England senior call up!!" he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Henderson, who has represented England from Under-16 to Under-21 level, has impressed with Sheffield United in the past year, helping them secure promotion to the Premier League.

The 22-year-old rejoined the Blades in July for another season after signing a new three-year contract with Manchester United.

Prior to returning on loan to the Blades, Henderson admitted that he was concerned he may not get a chance to represent the club in the Premier League.

“I was always worried, even though I made it clear I wanted it to happen. Everyone wanted it to happen, no one more so than me. But I was getting nervous about things, yes," Henderson said.

“The longer things went on it was only natural I got concerned. But now it’s sorted, I’m so relieved. I’m delighted to come back, everybody knows and can see that.”

Henderson has started all eight of Sheffield United's Premier League matches thus far in 2019-20, with the Blades off to a better-than-expected start in league play.

Tipped by many as favourites for relegation, Sheffield United have won two, drawn three and lost three to currently sit in 13th place.

The Blades, however, do only sit two points ahead of 18th-place , who occupy the third and final relegation spot.

England face the and Bulgaria in qualifiers on Friday and Monday respectively.

Should England win in Prague on Friday, they will qualify for Euro 2020.

Henderson will be back in action with the Blades after the break as his side face Arsenal in a home match on October 21.