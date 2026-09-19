"This is the best decision the club has made": Flick praises Barcelona's move and reveals a shocking surprise

Hansi Flick could hardly hide his satisfaction after Barcelona kicked off the campaign in style, beating Sevilla 3-1 at the Sanchez Pizjuan. The win made it eight in a row from the start of the season, and Brazilian Raphinha stole the show with a hat-trick.

The German heaped praise on his captain, confirming that the decision to play him as an out-and-out striker came from the coaching staff and that the player had adapted quickly to his new role.

"Raphinha is at a high level, and we know his quality," Flick said. "He is a dynamic player of the highest calibre, and we are pleased with him. The decision to play him as a number 9 was taken by the coaching staff, and he is very happy playing in this position."

That praise arrived with Raphinha closing in on a new deal at Barcelona, and Flick sees the player's future at the club as a major step. "It is the best decision the club has made," he said. "When you see him connect with the fans and the team, you realise he is the perfect captain."

The Sevilla trip did come at a cost. Andreas Christensen limped off in the second half with a muscular problem.

Flick revealed the Danish defender will be out for a few weeks, with medical examinations to determine the precise nature of the injury and the length of his absence.

Dominik Livakovic's inclusion against Sevilla was a call specific to this match, the coach insisted, and not a sign of any dip in his faith in the other goalkeeper.

"I spoke with the coaching staff, and this is what we decided," he explained. "This does not mean I do not trust the other goalkeeper, but today I felt that Livakovic should play. It is about this match only, and it is not a personal decision."

Rodri drew warm words too, with Flick lauding the role the midfielder plays. "He is a great player, he controls everything, and he is very important to us," he said. "He gives us calm when we have possession of the ball, and I think he connects very well with Pedri and the defenders."