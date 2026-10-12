This is likely to draw plenty of criticism: Bayern Munich are apparently planning a shirt in a sponsor’s colour scheme

Kit-leak website Footy Headlines reports that Bayern Munich are set to release a fifth kit in early 2027 to mark 25 years of their partnership with Deutsche Telekom. The company has sponsored the Munich club's shirts since 2002.

According to the leaked design, the kit will be predominantly white. The collar, Adidas stripes, Adidas logo and Telekom logo on the chest will all feature the company's signature magenta.

For years, Bayern Munich's active supporters have campaigned fiercely for red-and-white kits. Colourful away or alternative shirts traditionally draw criticism, and the apparent plan to use a sponsor's colours is likely to face further opposition.

This season, Bayern Munich's home kit is red and their away kit is white. The Munich club have also worn a purple third shirt and a multicoloured Oktoberfest version.

Next matches VIK Champions League 15:00 FCB

Bayern Munich extended their contract with Telekom in 2025

To mark the anniversary, Bayern Munich reportedly plan to release two retro versions of their first away kit with Telekom as shirt sponsor from the 2002/03 season, alongside the fifth kit: a faithful white remake with the old Telekom logo and an all-black version of the same kit. Bayern Munich won the domestic double under coach Ottmar Hitzfeld that season.

In summer 2025, Bayern Munich extended their sponsorship contract with Telekom ahead of schedule until 2032. The deal reportedly brings the Munich club around 65 million euros a year.

"Deutsche Telekom has been a reliable partner of Bayern Munich for 23 years – thanks in part to them, a new era of success began for us. The 'T' on our chest symbolises tradition, team spirit and numerous titles won together," chairman of the board Jan-Christian Dreesen said at the time. "This partnership is one of the most enduring in the Bundesliga and a prime example of credibility in professional sport. It has given us stability for more than 20 years; we share values such as collaboration, growth and a spirit of innovation – and we very much look forward to continuing to put them into practice in the future."