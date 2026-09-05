In the standout game of the second round, Bayern Munich failed to score in a Bundesliga match for the first time since February 2025. That won Schalke the Belgian's respect.

"Congratulations to Schalke, the lads fought. We had our moments, we had big chances, two or three one-on-ones with the goalkeeper. And when you play against a compact, aggressive team who did that well, then you have to take your goals in those moments. If you look at the chances, then we can win the game," Kompany said in an Sky interview. At the same time, the Bayern coach admitted Schalke deserved the draw for a committed display: "That is football too, when the others then earn it. That's just how it is. You have to make sure you score the goals next time."

"There was always pressure on us": Kompany praises Schalke's defensive display

Kompany did not want to judge the game solely on Bayern's missed chances. Instead, he again picked out Schalke's display and said: "Every game has its own story. Unfortunately for us, this story was that we did not score. But that does not take away from what Schalke produced. Although we were one-on-one with the goalkeeper, there was always pressure on us. The lads always tried to get back and close the spaces."

Jonathan Tah also pointed to Schalke's defensive work. "We had three or four very clear chances that we then don't take and where the opposition then defend with 11 men in the end. The centre-backs were at times on the edge of the box."

The promoted side caused Bayern all sorts of problems. Luis Diaz missed the two best chances of the match, while at the other end goalkeeper Loris Karius turned in an outstanding display and was duly voted player of the match.

Schalke picked up their first point of the new season. Bayern have four points after their 5-1 opening win against VfB Stuttgart. The record champions are next in Champions League action on Tuesday against FK Bodö/Glimt.