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Klopp heaped unprecedented praise on his team after their dazzling display against the Netherlands.

Jürgen Klopp had plenty to savour after the thrilling 5-0 (1-0) win over arch-rivals the Netherlands in the Nations League group decider .

"The match was extraordinary, and extraordinarily difficult too. We scored incredible goals – it was madness," the Germany coach said after the emphatic victory on ARD. "A terrific football match, a wonderful experience. I wouldn't have dared wish for that."

The new boss hailed his team for having "done incredible things". He said he would watch the "superb goals" again and again "tonight and over the coming weeks and months". "This is a very special group right now," Klopp said of his squad, a group he had been "head over heels in love" with since early autumn.

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"Everyone goes home with a smile and, for at least three or four months, doesn't question the national team but thinks: this could turn into something," Klopp added. He had "wonderful footballers, great characters" in his team: "The lads are still surprising themselves, too."

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Derry Scherhant and Brajan Gruda singled out for praise

Dream-goal scorer Derry Scherhant and Serbia discovery Brajan Gruda also drew praise from Klopp. "They can both play football, good heavens! But the work they put in was phenomenal. That's what makes a team in the end, because others can play football too. It's about how much effort and passion you put in!"

Klopp warned that reaching the Nations League quarter-finals had not "solved all the problems" for the four-time world champions: "That's nonsense, of course. But we've shown what we can do. We've set the bar high for ourselves and have to keep clearing it."

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Florian Wirtz praised by Bastian Schweinsteiger

Two-goal scorer Florian Wirtz echoed Klopp's call for improvement: "We want to get even better," he said. "We've already made good progress. It's really enjoyable."

The display impressed ARD pundit Bastian Schweinsteiger too. "There will be huge excitement in our country. We've been waiting to win a match like this 5-0," he said, praising Wirtz in particular alongside Scherhant.

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"It's a dream to have a player like that in the team." Wirtz, Scherhant and Gruda were "players who make the difference". Having the latter involved was "world-class", Schweinsteiger said.