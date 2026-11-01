In the autumn of 2025, it felt like a fairy tale. Lennart Karl was 17, stood just 1.68 metres tall and had arrived in Bayern Munich's first team. His youthful ease, clever dribbling and spectacular goals marked a breakthrough rarely seen from a player developed in the club's youth ranks.

The magic has faded a year on. Injury problems in the spring kept Karl out of the World Cup in the summer, and he has struggled to find his best form since the start of the season. He has registered just three goal contributions in twelve appearances so far, though his recent performances have offered slight signs of improvement.

For a teenager, such ups and downs are normal. But the debate around Karl has grown increasingly unseemly, reaching a new peak on the day of the big match against Borussia Dortmund (2-2).

Uli Hoeneß and Max Eberl criticised Lennart Karl

Karl is not just a hugely talented footballer. He's an extrovert, too. Early this year, he named Real Madrid as his favourite club. Then came the pink outfit, provocative goal celebrations, extravagant step-overs, a constant presence on social media and a taste for looking conspicuous and glamorous alongside his influencer girlfriend Zoe Käppele. He has every right to express himself. When his form dips, though, he must expect that mix to divide opinion.

Next matches ATM Champions League 15:00 FCB

What may have surprised Karl was the source and sharpness of the criticism. Honorary president Uli Hoeneß went public. In an interview with Welt am Sonntag a week ago, Hoeneß called for more "humility" from Karl and more "pressure" on him, and announced a "serious conversation" with him. Why announce it rather than simply have that conversation in private? At this age and stage of his career, the club's greatest talent in a long time deserves more backing from within Bayern.

Despite Karl's decent performances against SC Freiburg and 1. FC Magdeburg, sporting director Max Eberl also criticised him. That was perhaps even more surprising than Hoeneß's comments, given how vehemently Eberl had defended Karl until then. After the Magdeburg match, Eberl said Karl was in a sporting "slump" and had made "one or two missteps". Teenagers may be more likely to approve of Karl's behaviour away from the pitch than people such as Hoeneß or Eberl, who were born when "Karl" was primarily used as a first name. But Karl has not actually committed any serious "missteps" so far.

IMAGO

TV pundit or agent? Michael Ballack must decide

His agent had every right to defend him publicly against that criticism. Michael Ballack's response to Eberl and Hoeneß before the big match made considerable sense. The problem was where he delivered it: in his other job, as a TV pundit for DAZN. Viewers expect pundits to analyse and offer opinions without bias, particularly given their reach these days. Agents, by contrast, work to present their clients in the best possible light. Ballack cannot do both without a conflict of interest.

Since Karl's breakthrough a year ago, Ballack's dual role has carried a whiff of impropriety. Now it is untenable. Viewers are entitled to expect neutrality from a TV pundit, as are Karl's "adversaries", whether they are bosses who criticise him or team-mates competing with him for playing time. To save face, Ballack must choose: TV pundit or Karl's agent (the choice is unlikely to be difficult for him).

Eberl made clear on Saturday that Ballack's dual role is causing bemusement at Bayern Munich. Asked about Ballack's response, Eberl looked wryly around at the reporters and said pointedly: "Did he say that as a DAZN pundit or as the player's agent? I'm not quite sure." Eberl's remarks about Karl were genuinely unnecessary, but Ballack's dual role gave him a fairly easy way out.

As for Karl, he said nothing after missing the chance to quieten the debate on the pitch. He came on as a substitute and shot deep into stoppage time, only to hit the crossbar rather than score the winner against Dortmund. The injury crisis at Bayern Munich should give him plenty more opportunities to prove himself on the pitch in the near future.