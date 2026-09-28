Things are going wrong again on the amateur pitches: referee, 19, receives bizarre death threat

Things turned ugly on Sunday during a fifth-division match between Hulsel and Nieuw Woensel. A spectator threatened 19-year-old referee Max Willemse with death, according to the Eindhovens Dagblad.

Shortly after half-time, the mood at Hulsel's sports ground shifted completely. With the score at 1-3, an angry spectator approached the referee and hurled a bizarre remark at Willemse.

"If you make another stupid decision like that, I’m going home to get my gun," the spectator is said to have shouted. Both Willemse and several bystanders confirmed that account. The 19-year-old referee then decided to abandon the match immediately.

"It felt like a serious threat," the referee told ED. "He looked me straight in the eyes and it really felt as if he meant it." Willemse was so shaken that he no longer wanted to restart the match. The fact the spectator had already been removed from the sports ground did not change that.

Even so, the referee was pleased with the way Hulsel's board acted. They immediately sent the spectator away, and Willemse also had a telephone conversation with the home club's board on Monday.

"It was a good phone call, in which they apologised and also indicated that the person involved will be banned from the sports ground," said Willemse.

Willemse has since reported the matter to the police. Still, he is not letting the incident knock him off course. "What happened is very unpleasant, but I do see it as a one-off incident. I’m looking forward to refereeing the next match, then I can put the incident behind me," he concludes.