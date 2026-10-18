Thijs Oosting torments his father Joseph and gives PEC Zwolle victory in the IJssel derby

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After last weekend's 1-0 defeat by SC Cambuur, PEC Zwolle sacked Henry van der Vegt. Zwolle played much better under Van de Ree and Van der Werff.

Go Ahead Eagles took the lead against the run of play at the MAC3Park despite the home side's good start. Sherel Floranus could not intercept a long ball from the back and injured himself in the attempt.

The ball ran through to Viktor Edvardsen, who played it across goal. Goalkeeper Jasper Schendelaar misjudged it, allowing Stefán Ingi Sigurdarson to finish from close range: 0-1.

PEC Zwolle pressed forward after falling behind. Eighteen-year-old Gilles van der Wal shot just wide on the turn, and Sydney van Hooijdonk sent an effort narrowly past the post.

Van Hooijdonk made the home side's finishing count in the second half, striking from just outside the penalty area and finding the net superbly off the inside of the post: 1-1. Shortly afterwards, Thijs Oosting rattled the underside of the bar with a thunderous shot, causing his father Joseph Oosting, the Go Ahead coach, some pain.

Oosting struck again shortly afterwards, meeting a cross from the left and sending it into the top corner for his fifth goal against his father. Koen Kostons also got in on the act in the closing stages: 4-1.

The win lifts PEC Zwolle to fifteenth place. Go Ahead Eagles remain ninth in the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie.