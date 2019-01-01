Thierry Henry on Vieira reunion in Monaco vs Nice derby: 'We're not going to like each other!'

For the first time in their managerial careers, the two Arsenal legends are set to face off against each other

Thierry Henry says he and former team-mate Patrick Vieira "are not going to like each other" when they meet as managerial adversaries for the first time.

Henry and Vieira, part of Arsenal's 'Invincibles' side that went a full season unbeaten under Arsene Wenger, face off in on Wednesday when host .

Monaco are battling relegation under Henry while Vieira, in his first season as Nice's head coach, has his side safely in mid-table.

And both men are looking forward to their reunion at Stade Louis II, with Cesc Fabregas's move to Monaco from adding a further Arsenal flavour to the contest.

"He is a friend of mine and he is a guy that I admire," said Henry.

"Not only for the player, but also for the man, and the game will not change that.

"But it is Monaco versus Nice which is the most important thing, and for a little bit, we are not going to like each other."

Retro @ThierryHenry . The boss will be turning back the clock tomorrow with @OfficialVieira due in town. #ASMOGCN pic.twitter.com/1Va40kUEOz — AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) January 15, 2019

Vieira, for his part, was effusive in his praise for Henry, who became Arsenal's record goalscorer during a golden era for the club.

"We met in London during the holidays for a coffee," said Vieira.

"We discussed a lot of things. It will be our first facing each other as coaches. It will be a moving moment. We shared a lot of things together, but all of this will be forgotten.

"It's strange to be like that, facing each other on a bench. We began our careers here, he in Monaco and me in Cannes, it is a situation that excites us both. I never imagined for a second that we would end up on the benches like that in such a derby.

"On the career of Thierry, there is not much to add. What he has achieved is extraordinary. He is one of the greats of French football, with Michel Platini, Raymond Kopa or [Zinedine] Zidane, and in this register, there is Henry."