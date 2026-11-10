“They took it out on me”: Marc Cucurella opens up about hatred in Germany and his message to Lamine Yamal

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Marc Cucurella has spoken to Cadena COPE about the continued hostility he faces from German fans and revealed how he intimidated Lamine Yamal before the Clasico.

The full-back warned the Catalans' teenager: "I told him he would be in the starting line-up for the first Clasico, but on the bench for the second because I would eat him alive."

Throughout the match, the 28-year-old largely neutralised the exceptional talent's attacks down his side of the defence. Cucurella's warning had worked. Asked what they said after the final whistle, he replied: "Nothing. I don't need to say anything. I'm satisfied. We won, and I played a good game."

His performance in Real Madrid's 2-1 win marked a turnaround in form for Cucurella. The Spaniard had struggled to reach his usual level during a barren spell, but regained his consistency afterwards.

Advertisement Advertisement

Even so, Cucurella takes a measured view of his rivalry with international team-mate Yamal. "I will certainly play many games against him, and he will take the plaudits," he said.

LaLiga Matches Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol ExpressVPN

Deportivo Alaves vs Deportivo de A Coruna ExpressVPN

Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia ExpressVPN

Sevilla vs Real Betis ExpressVPN

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo ExpressVPN

Barcelona vs Villarreal ExpressVPN

Racing Santander vs Real Sociedad ExpressVPN

Osasuna vs Malaga ExpressVPN

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid ExpressVPN

Levante vs Elche ExpressVPN



















German football fans remain hostile to Cucurella, despite his popularity in Spain. He regularly faces whistles and boos when playing against German teams. Their anger stems from the controversial, unpunished handball incident during the Euro 2024 quarter-final between Germany and Spain.

"They took it out on me, and I know I can't play in Germany," Cucurella said. But he won't change his approach: "I like to keep quiet and do my job."