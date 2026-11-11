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Former England international Chris Waddle can't understand why Borussia Dortmund's Jobe Bellingham has made the Three Lions squad.

"There are plenty of question marks over that," the 65-year-old told iGaming.com. "Why aren't other Premier League players who are playing well there and making headlines being selected? It is strange," he said.

England manager Thomas Tuchel has selected 21-year-old Jobe Bellingham for the first time, putting him in the squad alongside his older brother Jude, who plays for Real Madrid. Jude previously played for Dortmund, while Tuchel coached the club between 2015 and 2017. "They've been talking him up," said Waddle, who believed Dortmund had successfully promoted their player.

On Tuchel, Waddle speculated: "Who knows whether it's all a favour to his old club Dortmund," he said. His assessment of Bellingham was lukewarm: "I've seen Dortmund once or twice this season. He's done a decent job there, but he hasn't taken the team by the hand either," he said. Bellingham faces strong competition in Dortmund's central midfield from players such as Joey Veerman, Marcel Sabitzer, Felix Nmecha and Konstantinos Karetsas.

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Waddle would be pleased to see Bellingham do well for England, but the call-up surprised him. "If he does a good job for England now, of course I'll be pleased. But, like so many people, I didn't see this coming. It's a strange selection," admitted Waddle, who expects the younger Bellingham to play, if at all, in one of England's two upcoming Nations League matches: "If he gets a chance, it will probably be in the first game against Croatia, because Tuchel will have to field his strongest team against Spain," Waddle said.