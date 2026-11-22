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Before his record move to Real Madrid, Yan Diomande could have joined a club other than RB Leipzig. The Bundesliga side beat a top club to the exceptional forward.

Diomande joined RB Leipzig from CD Leganes for €20 million under a release clause just a year before his move to Real Madrid. Eduardo Cosin, chairman of the Spanish second-division club, said Leganes had not planned to sell the Ivorian at all.

“Monaco, for example, were very interested and did absolutely everything they could to sign him,” Cosin told RMC Sport, adding: “As with the other clubs, we told them we did not want to negotiate. They were probably frustrated when they learned that he had signed for Leipzig after all. But the fact is that we did not negotiate further with Leipzig either.”

Leipzig found another way to complete the transfer. “They were simply the first to contact the Spanish football federation to ask for our bank details,” Cosin revealed.

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Consolation for Leganes: a substantial transfer profit on Diomande

One consolation: Leganes had signed Diomande on a free transfer just six months earlier from DME Academy, a private sports academy in Daytona Beach, Florida . He played 542 minutes across ten appearances, scoring two goals and providing one assist, before Leipzig paid €20 million for him. The Spanish club also secured a five per cent share of the profit from a future sale.

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Diomande became Real Madrid's record signing just a year later for a base fee of €125 million, making that profit €105 million. Leganes received roughly another €5 million.

Diomande caught the eye at Leipzig with 13 goals and ten assists in 36 appearances. The 20-year-old has impressed at Real so far, too.

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Diomande was not initially a regular starter but is now a fixture under coach Jose Mourinho. He has four goals and four assists in 17 matches.