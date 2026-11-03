Barcelona are clinging to the hope of signing Spain full-back Pedro Porro from Tottenham Hotspur, with the sporting management and head coach Hansi Flick both admirers of his qualities. One obstacle stands in the way: the high financial demands of the English club, which the Catalan hierarchy consider completely detached from the player's market value.

Catalan newspaper "Sport" report that Barcelona have already contacted Porro's entourage to gauge his appetite for a return to Spain, with those close to him convinced his Tottenham spell may be nearing its end.

The player, for his part, appears open to pulling on the Barcelona shirt. Flick rates him highly and sees him as a natural fit for his project.

First contact between the two parties came last summer, but the deal never got off the ground. Barcelona could not raise the necessary funds, with a move for the Spaniard tied to the departure of one of the club's defenders for a significant fee.

Alejandro Balde and Jules Koundé were both up for sale at the time. Neither left, and talks over Porro stalled.

That financial obstacle has not gone away. Tottenham value their man at around 70 million euros, a figure Barcelona refuse to entertain, viewing it as well beyond the acceptable limits of the market.

Spurs have a reputation too for keeping hold of their best players and making no effort to ease them out, which means the deal hinges entirely on a softening of their financial stance.

According to the newspaper, Barcelona officials have told the player's entourage they must step in and help create the right conditions for the move, negotiating with Tottenham to land on a fee that matches the Catalan club's valuations. Barcelona have no intention of meeting the current demands.

A January swoop for Porro looks highly unlikely, unless Barcelona pull off a major sale in defence first.

The management, meanwhile, are prioritising a cheaper left-footed defender to plug the gap in that position.

Even so, Barcelona have not struck Porro off their list. The player still carries the backing of Flick and the sporting management, yet the success of any deal rests on his ability to talk Tottenham down.

Barcelona hold another option in reserve: Sporting Lisbon full-back Iván Fresneda, a cheaper and more affordable path. The final call will come down to how the transfer market develops and whether the funds can be found.