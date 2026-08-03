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These are the possible opponents for Ajax and FC Twente in the play-offs for European football

Ajax
FC Twente

If Ajax get past Shelbourne United in the Conference League qualifying round, they will face FC Noah of Armenia or FC Sion of Switzerland in the play-offs. FC Twente, if they beat Dunajska Streda, will take on FK Qarabag or Dynamo Kyiv.

The third qualifying round ties will be played on 6 August and 13 August. If Ajax and Twente come through their two-legged clashes, they will then know who could await them in the play-offs.

The play-offs are scheduled for 21 August and 28 August. Ajax will travel to Noah or Sion first. Twente will have home advantage in the first leg at De Grolsch Veste.


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