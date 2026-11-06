Share Follow GOAL on Google

Chief scout Nils Schmadtke has firmly rejected the serious allegations made in connection with his impending departure from Bayern Munich.

Advertisement

"I spent a long time considering whether to comment on the reports of recent days. Normally, I let my work speak for itself. This time, though, it is not about my work but about my character. So here are a few clear words," Schmadtke wrote on Thursday on LinkedIn.

The 37-year-old son of long-serving Bundesliga manager Jörg Schmadtke continued: "I have never passed confidential information to the media. Not in Munich, and not anywhere else. I have never belittled people under my responsibility. I am demanding, and can be difficult when it comes to quality. I am not disrespectful. And none of what has been written had anything even remotely to do with my departure from Bayern Munich. I do not discuss internal matters publicly. I have not done so at any of my previous clubs, and I will not do so now."

Schmadtke did not say what he believes led to his early departure from Bayern Munich. Several reports in recent weeks accused him of an overly abrasive management style and of passing internal information from his team to the media. On Monday, Bayern Munich announced that he would leave early, on 31 January 2027. His contract had originally been due to run until summer 2027.

Christopher Vivell, who is responsible for scouting at Manchester United, was initially considered the favourite to succeed Schmadtke at Bayern Munich. According to TZ , however, that option has since cooled. Sporting director Christoph Freund was tasked with finding a successor and knows Vivell from their time together at RB Salzburg. Board member for sport Max Eberl, however, is reportedly unconvinced about bringing another key figure from the RB set-up to Bayern Munich.

Advertisement Advertisement

Bayern Munich: Nils Schmadtke considered a close confidant of Max Eberl

Schmadtke took charge of scouting for Bayern Munich's first team and youth teams in October 2024. He is considered a close confidant of board member for sport Max Eberl, having previously worked with him at Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Next matches M05 Bundesliga 09:30 FCB

"My time at Bayern Munich was instructive and a very positive experience. Working at a club of this size, with these demands and at this pace, helped me develop professionally and personally," Schmadtke added. "I am proud of what we built over these two years. We restructured the scouting department, brought the first team and campus closer together and took new approaches to contacting players. It was a team effort. To my team, thank you for your commitment, your ideas and your trust. None of it would have been possible without you."