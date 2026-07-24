Bayern Munich are reportedly asking for 25 to 30 million euros for Palhinha, who was signed for 51 million euros. Clubs from Saudi Arabia and Turkey are said to have been willing to pay that amount. Palhinha, who was most recently on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, is said to have rejected the offers, also because of his family situation.

The 31-year-old midfielder's two young children live in Portugal, and he does not want to be too far away from them and wants to see them regularly. The most obvious solution would be a move to one of Lisbon's two biggest clubs, Sporting or Benfica. However, they are probably unable to finance the overall package of transfer fee and salary. Aston Villa are currently seen as a promising alternative, with the club flush with cash after the record sale of Morgan Rogers to Chelsea and in need of reinforcements in central midfield.

Galatasaray let the option to buy Sacha Boey expire

Boey most recently played on loan at Galatasaray Istanbul, the club Bayern Munich signed him from for 30 million euros at the start of 2024. However, once the loan expired, Galatasaray did not trigger the agreed option to buy the 25-year-old right-back for 15 million.

Bayern Munich now also appear to be demanding exactly that amount from other clubs, which is said to have put off interested Premier League sides so far. In recent months, Boey has also been linked with clubs in France's Ligue 1.

FC Bayern: Bryan Zaragoza apparently wants to return to Spain

Bryan Zaragoza, meanwhile, allegedly wants to return to his native Spain. Espanyol Barcelona, Malaga and Sevilla are considered interested. In the case of the 24-year-old left winger, the problems are likely to lie less with the transfer fee than with his salary demands. Zaragoza, who was on loan at Roma last season, earns around four million euros per year in Munich. His signing from Granada in 2024 cost a total of 17 million euros.

Zaragoza is currently working on his comeback after a knee inflammation. Palhinha and Boey returned to regular team training at the start of pre-season on Monday. The two are still under contract until 2028, while Zaragoza is tied down until 2029.