Sebastiaan van Bakel, the match-winner in De Treffers' cup tie against Heracles Almelo, has praised Arnhem coach Theo Janssen for getting the most out of the squad.

"Of course he is tactically strong, but above all this coach is also a good people manager. His strength is that he can create a close-knit team," Van Bakel said shortly after the cup upset in an interview with Voetbal International.

The system Janssen uses suits De Treffers very well, according to the 25-year-old forward from Vlijmen. "And that combination has brought us this far. We are enjoying working with Theo, and the results are good too."

Janssen brings calm and never does anything strange on the touchline, according to Van Bakel. "He is very calm. You hardly ever hear him during a match. At half-time, he points out what we can improve, and then in the second half he sits calmly in his seat again."

Van Bakel has also caught the eye of Bram van Polen, who analysed De Treffers' cup upset on Voetbalpraat. "I find him an interesting player. I'm not quite sure why. He gets in behind and has a lot of pace."

Van Polen also described the amateur club's hero as "a bit mad". "That's purely a feeling, because I don't know him. But I've always liked players who have something a bit unusual about them, who have that unpredictability. I feel Van Bakel could play in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie. He has something about him, so you do start to think he could step up a level."

Van Bakel has experience in professional football, having been under contract at FC Den Bosch between 2020 and 2024. He scored just seven goals in 77 matches during his spell in Brabant.