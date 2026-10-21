Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Theo JanssenZiggo Sport
Siep Engelen
Translated by

Theo Janssen: ‘He wants so badly to be important for Feyenoord that he ends up trying to force things too much’

Real Betis vs Feyenoord
Real Betis
Feyenoord
Champions League
L. Valente

Theo Janssen picked Oussama Targhalline as the Rotterdam side's standout performer in Real Betis v Feyenoord (1-0). Speaking on Ziggo Sport, he was more critical of Luciano Valente and Gjivai Zechiël. 

"I actually thought Targhalline was one of the best players," Janssen began. "Especially when they didn't have the ball." 

Janssen added: "He was the one who stayed tight to his man throughout, got in front of him and intercepted passes, which allowed Feyenoord to counter-attack. There were some sloppy moments in the transition that followed, but I thought he played really well." 

"I didn't think Valente was very good, though he wasn't bad either," Janssen continued. "He worked very hard and did his best. He tried to be dominant and important for the team, but perhaps that led him to force things a little too much." 

Despite being one of Feyenoord's standout performers in recent weeks, Zechiël did not have his best game either. Just before half-time, he could have put the Rotterdam side ahead, but his close-range effort flew over the goal. 

Next matches
PSV

PSV

Eredivisie

25 Oct 2026

FEY

FEY

CEL

CEL

LaLiga

25 Oct 2026

BET

BET

"I think Zechiël had a decent game, not a bad one," Janssen said. "He does have some difficulty in defensive situations and occasionally lets his man get away."  

With little time to reflect on their Champions League defeat, Feyenoord face another crucial match. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side travel to PSV on Sunday for a major Eredivisie showdown.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google