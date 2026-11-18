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Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen has backed Uli Hoeneß in the debate over Jamal Musiala, but his comments have raised questions.

Hoeneß recently questioned Musiala on Bayerischer Rundfunk, citing his neurological dysfunctions . “He has an illness that is not easily curable, but can be controlled to some extent with medication. But whether he will ever regain the level of performance he once had …” Hoeneß did not finish the sentence before adding: “But he is still getting paid. Imagine if Bayern were now to call his contract into question and say: What he can deliver now is no longer what was stated in the contract.”

Hoeneß has faced public criticism at times for speaking out on this sensitive matter. Dreesen, though, said Bayern's club patron “handled the subject sensitively” at an Abendzeitung event on Wednesday: “I think Uli Hoeneß was driven above all by one thing: concern for the club, but also responsibility for the player.”

Dreesen added: “We all also have a responsibility to the club. We hope Jamal comes back. He will certainly need time. We will assess it and sit down with the family and his management. Either we will be delighted and he will be the old Jamal, or, if he becomes a different player on the way there, we will need to talk to each other.” He did not say what he would want to discuss or when he would consider such a conversation necessary.

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Jamal Musiala likely to make his comeback against Köln

Musiala signed a lucrative contract in early 2025 that runs until 2030 and could earn him up to €30 million a season. A few months later, he broke his fibula at the Club World Cup and spent months on the sidelines. Since returning at the start of this year, Musiala has struggled with various injuries and has not regained his former form.

Next matches FCB Bundesliga 14:30 KOE

Most recently, the 23-year-old attacker missed around seven weeks with a torn muscle fibre he sustained while warming up before Germany's international against the Netherlands in September. Dreesen now expects him to return against 1. FC Köln: “As far as I know, he will play on Friday.”

Musiala's return would be badly needed. Three attacking players, Luis Diaz, Ismael Saibari and Serge Gnabry, are currently out, along with the versatile Alphonso Davies . Vincent Kompany will also return alongside Musiala, as Dreesen confirmed . The 40-year-old Belgian has recently been out because of the effects of his collapse and a subsequently diagnosed meningeal irritation.