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After Germany's spectacular win over the Netherlands, Jürgen Klopp revealed the tactical tweak behind their resounding victory.

"Today was intense in a completely different way. You could see that. Both teams wanted to press high. Neither team did the other that favour; instead, they hit balls over each other’s heads. We also tried to keep it simple. Except when we could move the ball quickly – then we wanted to play out," the Germany coach explained after his team’s 5-0 (1-0) win .

Klopp said they had to avoid the temptation to "drive ourselves crazy" after just "two training sessions" to rehearse their patterns of play. "And then perfect build-up play against a high press? I thought: We can leave that. We’ll do it some time when we have two weeks," said Klopp.

Germany instead took a more pragmatic approach in possession. "We wanted to go long to Kai (Havertz), go for the second balls, and the Dutch had the same plan: they hit them to (Cody) Gakpo," Klopp explained. The Netherlands caused Germany problems above all "when the ball was on the ground, because (Tijjani) Reijnders was in the number ten position and (Donyell) Malen kept both centre-backs occupied. Then they made us run."

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Klopp explained the adjustment: "We had to be braver there and have a centre-back step out to defend. Pavlo (Aleksandar Pavlovic) and Jo (Joshua Kimmich) made good adjustments, but it wasn’t enough because the space was still too big – and that’s why either Jona (Jonathan Tah) or Schlotti (Nico Schlotterbeck) had to step into midfield to defend. At that point, we caused them problems. And then we did incredible things from those spaces."

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Klopp was delighted with his players' overall performance . He said he would rewatch the "super goals" "tonight and over the coming weeks and months". "This is a very special group at the moment," Klopp said of his squad, with whom he had been "instantly smitten" back in early autumn.

"Everyone goes home with a smile and, for at least three or four months, doesn’t question the national team but thinks: This could turn into something," Klopp added. His team had "wonderful footballers, great characters": "The lads still surprise themselves, too."

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Germany's emphatic win over the Netherlands took them to first place in Group 2 on the final matchday of the Nations League and into the quarter-finals. As things stand, they could face Belgium, Spain, Denmark, Portugal or Norway.