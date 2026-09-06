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Goal.com
LiveTickets
imago-sport-1082405490.jpgJan Huebner
Falko Blöding

Translated by

“Then there is no place for that kind of abusive language”: Bayern chief Max Eberl criticises FC Schalke fans

Bundesliga
Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich
Schalke 04
Bayern Munich
M. Neuer

Bayern Munich’s board member for sport Max Eberl has sharply criticised the whistles and insults directed at Manuel Neuer in the 0-0 draw against FC Schalke 04. For Eberl, the reactions of the S04 supporters clearly went too far.

"Schalke fans - 95 per cent, chapeau, for what they have done - the rest ... They should be proud that they developed such a great guy in their youth academy, who then made the leap into world football, became the best goalkeeper in the world and a world champion. Then such expletives are not on. You can whistle because you are against Bayern, but there is no need for these expressions," Eberl said after the match.

Neuer came through at Schalke 04 before joining Bayern Munich in 2011 for 30 million euros, and he clearly felt the hostility of the Schalke supporters on his return. The Nordkurve gave him a hostile reception even during the warm-up, and later too, the 2014 World Cup winner was booed on nearly every touch and targeted with chants. Among other things, they chanted: "We are Schalke and you are not."

Before the game, former professional Olaf Thon, who also played for S04 and FCB, had called for "respect and acceptance" rather than whistles for Neuer, but the appeal fell flat. Thon's former team-mate Lothar Matthäus also said on Sky: "Actually, they should welcome Manuel Neuer with applause, especially in his last Bundesliga year." But the past "counts for little", Matthäus said.

Still, the expressions of discontent did not shake Neuer's special relationship with his youth club. He viewed it "as a compliment. That is love." He added: "It was nice to be back here. I spent 20 years here and learned everything. My family live here. I really enjoyed it very much."

FC Schalke 04 v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images

At the same time, it may also have been Neuer's last appearance at Schalke as a professional. The 40-year-old is possibly playing his final season and is under contract with Bayern Munich only until the end of the campaign."I have spoken about my future more often in recent weeks and do not expect to play at the Veltins-Arena again," Neuer said.

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