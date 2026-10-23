Hütter kept Uzun on the bench for all 90 minutes of Eintracht Frankfurt's 1-0 win over 1. FC Köln. Before that, the gifted attacking player had always started. That non-verbal signal on Friday was followed a week later by pointed criticism from Hütter, though he stressed that he only wanted to help Uzun.

"I've spoken to him about it several times. I'm only here to support him, but also to open his eyes to the fact that there are two directions in football and that it's a team sport. The sooner Can understands that football is a team sport in which he can contribute his abilities, the sooner he will have a very big career. If not, he may stand in his own way," Hütter said at the press conference before Eintracht's difficult away game against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday evening.

Hütter also appears concerned about Uzun's attitude in training during the week. Uzun is "a very good footballer; we don't need to discuss that. But I expect consistency, and for him to show the abilities he has during the week as well as in matches," the Austrian said, admonishing perhaps his most talented individual player.

Still, Hütter did not want to make too much of the Turkish international's place on the bench against Köln. "He didn't play once. And straight away it becomes an issue. That's what I can't understand at all. It's not fair on everyone else, either."

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To Uzun and the other substitutes from the Köln game, Hütter then sent a clear message: "Everyone can play their way back into the starting line-up. At the end of the day, it always comes down to performances. I also want the competition for places to intensify."

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What did Adi Hütter say about Robin Koch?

Captain Robin Koch has already found that Hütter won't go easy on supposed leaders during a crisis. During the 6-0 debacle against RB Leipzig, Hütter said he "relieved" Koch by substituting him at half-time: "I simply expect something different from a leader and captain. When you concede 16 goals and you're a leader in defence, at some point I have to send a message. I didn't like that at all. I expect more from Robin."

A week later, Koch got another chance to prove himself against Köln and played well. Eintracht kept a clean sheet for the first time this season. Hütter was quick to acknowledge it. "Huge compliments to Robin Koch for producing a performance like that after this week," he told Sky: "He dominated in the air and won every header. And for the way he led the team, he gets special praise from me today."

Against Borussia Dortmund, Hütter will now hope Can Uzun responds in similar fashion on the pitch.