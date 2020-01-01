‘Their dreams are our dreams’ - Bwalya in moving tribute to Zambia’s late heroes

Twenty members of the Chipolopolo squad were involved in a tragic plane crash over two decades ago, and the Zambian legend penned a tribute to them

Kalusha Bwalya has paid a moving tribute to the Zambia legends who passed away 27 years ago.



The Chipolopolo team who were heading to honour a Fifa World Cup qualifier against perished as their aircraft crashed into the Atlantic Ocean shortly after take-off.



None of the 25 passengers and five crew members survived the ill-fated incident on April 27, 1993.



And Bwalya who led the surviving members of the Zambian national team took to social media to pay tribute to his ‘gallant’ teammates.



“It is today 27 years ago, that fateful day that our beloved gallant team perished off the coast of Gabon while serving mother Zambia selflessly. Their dreams are our dreams,” he tweeted.

A year later, the Zambian football great captained the country to a second-place finish at the 1994 , losing to 2-1 in the final.After garnering 87 international caps for Zambia with 39 goals to his credit, the 1988 African Player of the Year drew the curtain on his international career.Bwalya coached Chipolopolo for two years before serving as vice president of the Football Association of Zambia. In 2008, he was voted in to be president of the football body.