The bond between Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé within the France national team is no longer what it once was. There has been no open clash between the two stars, but talk of disagreements that run deeper than passing remarks continues to grow.

French website "Foot Mercato", citing the "After Foot" programme, reported that the pair's meeting during the national team camp confirmed a coolness between them, even as they carried on normally in front of everyone.

That rankled French journalist Daniel Riolo, who reckons the story may have been blown out of proportion. After years of knowing and competing against one another, he argues, the players could have settled any dispute directly, clearing the air and apologising if needs be.





The programme also floated the idea that deeper reasons lie behind the tension. It pointed to the controversy over the Ballon d'Or award, the noise around both players, and the nature of the once-close relationship that had brought them together.

Dembélé, it was suggested, may no longer accept the "younger brother" image Mbappé casts him in, particularly given how their roles and standing have diverged in recent times.

France's technical staff, for their part, moved quickly to play down any talk of a crisis. They leaned on the smiles and the normal exchanges the players showed throughout the camp.

Question marks over their relationship off the pitch remain. Yet observers agree on one thing: whatever the tension between Mbappé and Dembélé, it cannot spill over onto the France national team, especially with the pair among its most potent attacking weapons.







