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FBL-EUR-C1-MAN UTD-ROMAAFP
Translated by

The worst in Europe: Roma deepen Manchester United's wounds with a historic feat

Match
Manchester United vs Roma
Manchester United
Roma
Champions League
England
Italy

What is happening to Manchester United?

Roma twisted the knife at Old Trafford, inflicting on their hosts Manchester United a record that stands as the worst in the Red Devils' history across European competition.

Roma travelled to Old Trafford on Tuesday evening for the fourth round of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League.

Inside 17 minutes, the Italian capital's side led by two unanswered goals. Argentina's Matias Soule struck the first in the 11th minute, a fine left-footed finish after rounding goalkeeper Senne Lammens one-on-one.

Donyell Malen doubled the Wolves' lead in the 17th minute, the Netherlands international tucking away a penalty expertly beyond the Belgian goalkeeper.

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Opta reported that no away side had ever scored two goals this quickly against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Red Devils' European history.

The misery has been building for United. They had gone winless in their previous nine matches before Roma arrived, losing six and drawing three.

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