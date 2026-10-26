The wife of a Real Madrid star stirs controversy with a cryptic post: "Only the real ones will understand"

Marc Cucurella stole the show in the Clasico. The Real Madrid defender produced a commanding display to shackle Lamine Yamal and steer the Royal club to a 2-1 win at the Camp Nou, a performance made all the sweeter by his return to face his former club in the shirt of their fiercest rivals.

According to Spanish newspaper Sport, Cucurella proved one of the decisive factors in Real Madrid's superiority. He smothered the spaces for Yamal, who struggled to make any inroads down the flank the Spain defender patrolled.

Seeing Cucurella line up for Real Madrid in Barcelona's backyard enraged sections of the home support, who jeered him every time he touched the ball.

His wife, Claudia Rodriguez, watched it all unfold from the stands. She celebrated her husband's win and later shared scenes from the night on her Instagram account, including a video call that reunited them after the final whistle.

One image stood out above the rest. It showed a piece of clothing Cucurella had taken to Barcelona, which his wife called his personal lucky charm. She captioned it simply: "Only the real ones will understand", and left it there.

Claudia had revealed before that her husband tends towards pessimism. That's why she makes a point of packing a piece of his nightwear for away trips, dabbing it with her perfume so he feels her close despite the miles between them.

This habit is nothing new. Cucurella carried the same item to the European Championship and the World Cup, having once wondered aloud on social media whether it held the secret to his success.