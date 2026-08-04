UEFA are moving to widen their circle of opposition to FIFA president Gianni Infantino, building a European alliance of clubs and national associations. The disputes between the two sides have escalated since the collapse of the project to privatise the commercial rights of FIFA competitions. Infantino was forced to withdraw that plan after a broad wave of rejection.

UEFA had already called on Infantino to resign, threatening to escalate the protests and push for a vote on his dismissal.

Spanish newspaper Marca report that UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin will meet the president of the European Club Association, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, on the sidelines of the UEFA Super Cup final on 12 August in Salzburg. The pair will discuss coordinating their positions towards FIFA and mapping out the next phase of the conflict.

Media reports had suggested Ceferin was pressing the European Club Association to consider a tougher stance: a boycott of the next Club World Cup. Sources within the Association poured cold water on that idea. No agreement yet exists regarding the 2029 edition, which makes talk of a boycott premature.

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Discontent within European clubs is nonetheless growing, those same sources confirmed. The frustration has sharpened since the clubs received no financial compensation for their players' participation in the 2025 Club World Cup, a file that has become a matter of debate within the European Club Association.

On the fixture calendar, UEFA are holding firm in rejecting any expansion of the Club World Cup to 48 teams. They argue the move would pile more pressure on an already crowded schedule. Ceferin has criticised this publicly before, stressing that the new competitions now exceed what players and clubs can endure.

European clubs also believe Infantino's latest project overstepped the usual institutional frameworks. It included arrangements affecting the rights and obligations of clubs and their players without consulting them or reaching a prior agreement. A memorandum of understanding governs the relationship between FIFA and the European Club Association, regulating these files until it expires in 2030, yet it does not cover the 2029 edition of the Club World Cup.

Clubs are not the only front. UEFA are also working to unify the positions of the European national associations. All 55 UEFA members reject Infantino's commercial model, but only four have taken the additional step of formally withdrawing their support for his re-election: England, Wales, Sweden and Serbia. It is a sign of the widening opposition within European football.