Max Eberl, Bayern Munich's sporting director, attacked Zlatko Tripic, the captain of Norwegian side Viking, after the 3-3 draw between the two teams in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

Eberl told "Sky Sport Germany": "He (Tripic) played like a scoundrel on the pitch. He wanted to win the match, and we allowed ourselves to lose our heads. He got what he wanted."

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Tripic turned up in every big moment at the Lice Arena. He swung in the corner that Gianni Stensness headed into the Bavarian net after just 70 seconds.

At the death, his cross to the far post found substitute Hermann Haugen, who buried it for Viking's 3-3 equaliser.

Between the two goals came a third decisive contribution. Tripic needled Michael Olise until the Frenchman snapped, threw the ball into the Viking captain's face and collected two yellow cards and a red.

Olise wasn't the only one rattled. Bayern's Konrad Laimer said: "I think he hit me in the head with his hand. And I'm thinking: that's a clear card. The referee blew his whistle whenever he wanted anyway, but that's another matter."

Provoking Olise

In the mixed zone afterwards, Tripic was all smiles, convinced Viking had broken the concentration of Olise and the rest of the Bayern stars.

The Norwegian-Croatian told Norwegian website "vg": "He (Olise) wasn't very successful. He was a bit angry, and we managed to provoke him."

He also copped plenty of abuse for it, and said with a smile: "I was sworn at by most of them. I didn't dare go into the Bayern dressing room and ask for a shirt (after the match)."

Responding to Kane

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane had described the Viking captain after the match as "a clever player who likes to get free kicks, roll around and waste time".

Tripic hit back: "It's fun that Kane mentioned me. He's very good at this, and he knows the kind of mockery required. If we give Bayern a comfortable match, then the gap in level is far too big. We shouldn't have made things easy for them."

He finished the match without a yellow card, but not without pain. Tripic confirmed he was given painkillers on the bench after taking a blow to the ribs, which aggravated an injury he had suffered a few weeks earlier.

Viking coach Bjarte Lund Aarsheim reckoned Kane's comments proved Bayern had taken notice of his captain.

"He is extremely important for us," he said at the press conference. "We have a bold captain, who steps forward and gets under the skin of one of the best teams in the world."

He continued: "That spreads through the team. To succeed at this level, you have to show your boldness, and that you want to prove how good you are."



